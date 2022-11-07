Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
Aadi Bioscience Company Profile
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.
