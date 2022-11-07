Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 million. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

