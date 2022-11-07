AAX Token (AAB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $44.78 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.78 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

