Absolute Software (ABS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Absolute Software to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$67.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.81 million.

Absolute Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

