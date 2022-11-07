Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,148.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 14,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,302,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,639 shares of company stock worth $1,644,933. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

