Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 7.1 %

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

TPL stock opened at $2,566.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.96. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,566.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,961.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,712.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

