Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,714,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

