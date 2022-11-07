ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Earnings on Monday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 14th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.79 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $27.10 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

