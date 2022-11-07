adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($165.00) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($85.00) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($125.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($83.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of adidas stock traded up €20.09 ($20.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €114.04 ($114.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,104,049 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €157.28. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

