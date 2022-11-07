Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT traded up $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.63. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,317,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 229,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

