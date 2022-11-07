Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $285.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.51. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 586,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,868 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

