Adshares 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008157 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $56.45 million and $1.07 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006631 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002219 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,150 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

