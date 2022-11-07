Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.70

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 7th. Adshares has a market cap of $56.40 million and $1.12 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00008208 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006668 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001787 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,150 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

