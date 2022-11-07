AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AER traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.84. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. AerCap has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth $178,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

