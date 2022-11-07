Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeterna Zentaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $16.73.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

