Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $544,536,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Shares of A traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,623. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

