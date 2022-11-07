Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.6 %

APD stock traded up $12.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $276.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.