Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.38. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.06. 2,038,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,150. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,261,000 after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,114,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,834,000 after buying an additional 152,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,246,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

