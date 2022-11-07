Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Airbus from €142.00 ($142.00) to €141.00 ($141.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Airbus from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbus from €155.00 ($155.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.20.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,137. Airbus has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

