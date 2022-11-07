Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.82

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.50. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 371 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $517.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 377,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

