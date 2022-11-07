Akumin (AKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. On average, analysts expect Akumin to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akumin stock. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC owned about 0.23% of Akumin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
