Alchemy Pay Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $41.82 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $41.82 million and $9.36 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00600013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.07 or 0.31253679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

