Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,646,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,859,000 after acquiring an additional 443,821 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after buying an additional 570,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,735,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $922,607,000 after acquiring an additional 325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $262.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.03 and its 200-day moving average is $286.58.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,430 shares of company stock worth $8,693,394 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

