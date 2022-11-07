Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $111,785,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after purchasing an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Datadog by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after buying an additional 360,371 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.87. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

