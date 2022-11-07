Alera Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNOW opened at $133.35 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

