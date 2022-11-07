Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Stake Lowered by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC decreased its stake in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,305,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,366 shares during the period. Algoma Steel Group accounts for 3.3% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $20,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,526,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,664,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter worth $13,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

About Algoma Steel Group

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 62,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

