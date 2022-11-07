Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

