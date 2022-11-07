Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Joseph R. Martin Sells 16,349 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 741,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,771. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 436.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

