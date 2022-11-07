Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

