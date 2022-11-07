Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,113 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $248,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRSH stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.58. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 439,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 63,164 shares valued at $854,118. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

