Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,771 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $193.69 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

