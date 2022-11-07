Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.76-$2.83 EPS.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,499. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,369,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.