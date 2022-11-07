Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMOT. TheStreet raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $32.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.53. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.31%.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.