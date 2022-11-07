Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $88.74. 1,770,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

