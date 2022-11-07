Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Cowen

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.39.

Altice USA stock opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Altice USA by 44.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 21.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 279,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 99.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

