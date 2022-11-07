Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 41,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 390,952 shares.The stock last traded at $57.67 and had previously closed at $57.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after acquiring an additional 726,188 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth approximately $18,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 447,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,861,000 after acquiring an additional 278,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Articles

