AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading Down 7.1%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 410,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,592,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. B. Riley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.61.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

