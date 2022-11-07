AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $18.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $27.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

AMC Networks stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $779.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

