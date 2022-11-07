AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr or $250.53 billion to $255.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.65 billion. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$11.60 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ABC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $351,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $303,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

