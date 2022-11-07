AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.45. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr or $250.53 billion to $255.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.65 billion. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.30-$11.60 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.64. 2,719,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,328. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,242 shares of company stock worth $8,406,008. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

