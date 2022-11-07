Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,024 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amgen worth $105,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Amgen by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Amgen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.83. 120,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,778. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 293.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

