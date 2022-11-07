Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.20. The stock had a trading volume of 111,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 293.84% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

