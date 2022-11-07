Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. The business had revenue of $545.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.65-0.70 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

AMRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. 903,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $643.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 567.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 772,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 124,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

