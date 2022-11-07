Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $4.15 (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00019743 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $63.41 million and $1.89 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

