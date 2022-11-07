Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Amplitude Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amplitude news, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,108 shares of company stock valued at $493,451. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Amplitude by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

