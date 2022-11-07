AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $19.63. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 5,397 shares changing hands.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
