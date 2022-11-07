Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target at $192.75

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $142.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,456 shares of company stock valued at $50,276,173 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.