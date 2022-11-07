Analysts Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) PT at GBX 110.67

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 110.67 ($1.28).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($1.97) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 66 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.65) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.87) price target on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 69.24 ($0.80) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.50. ITV has a one year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 127.19 ($1.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 575.50.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,747.88).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

