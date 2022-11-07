Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target at $41.90

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Portillo’s in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $794.01 million and a P/E ratio of -63.29. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 24.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 91.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Portillo’s by 6.7% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.