Analysts Set Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) PT at $36.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $602.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.30% and a negative net margin of 1,601.94%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 105.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares during the period.

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.