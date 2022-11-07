Analysts Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target at $49.40

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.